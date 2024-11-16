Teenage boy feared drowned in Sungai Jeram Badoh

SEGAMAT: A boy, 14, is feared to have drowned after he was swept away by swift currents while bathing with 19 of his friends in di Sungai Jeram Badoh, Buloh Kasap here yesterday.

Segamat district police chief Supt Ahmad Zamry Marinsah said they received information about the incident at about 4.30 pm and dispatched a police team to the location.

“A search and rescue operation, with the help of the Fire and Rescue Department, was launched with the control post opened at the incident location to coordinate actions immediately,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the operation involved 35 police personnel and firefighters with 10 assets, including four boats.

“Nothing has been found so far and the search, involving the Fire Department’s dive team, has entered the second zone, 150 metres away from where the victim was last seen being swept away by currents.

“Anyone with information about the incident can inform the district control centre at 07-9324222,” he added.