Teenage duo nabbed over nude video extortion

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested two men for extortion after they threatened to release a nude video of a victim and his girlfriend unless a sum of money was paid.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the two suspects, aged 18, were nabbed in Ampang on Sunday. Police also seized three mobile phones to aid in the investigation.

Investigations revealed that the victim received a threatening WhatsApp message from an acquaintance on April 11, demanding money. As a result, the victim paid RM2,800 in instalments.

“One of the suspects then demanded an additional RM1,000, prompting the victim to lodge a police report,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Azam also said urine tests indicated that both suspects tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Background checks showed that one suspect had four previous criminal records, including drug-related offences, while the other was clear of any negative activities.

“Both suspects have been remanded for four days, starting yesterday. The case is being investigated under Section 385 of the Penal Code for extortion and Section 292 for possession of obscene material under the Penal Code,” he added.