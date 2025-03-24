Teenager charged with attempted murder of IPT student

SUNGAI PETANI: A teenager pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of stabbing a female student at an institution of higher learning (IPT) near here last Monday.

B. Vashigharan, 19, made the plea after the charge was read out before Judge Roslan Hamid.

He was charged with attempting to murder P. Kirtanah, 19, at an IPT building in Semeling near here at 10 am on March 17.

The charge was framed under Section 307 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and can be fined if convicted.

No bail was allowed and the court set May 14 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Muhammad Fitri Wan Azizan.