Teenager hurt by falling tree in storm-hit Pantai Kemasin

KOTA BHARU: A 15-year-old boy was injured after being hit by a falling tree in a storm that struck the area near Pantai Kemasin, Bachok at 7.40 pm yesterday.

Bachok police chief Supt Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin said the teenager was then rushed to the Universiti Sains Malaysia (HUSM) Specialist Hospital in Kubang Kerian.

“The victim is currently receiving treatment at the HUSM Yellow Zone due to injuries to his head and body.

“From initial investigations, the victim was at the beach resort with his family when a big storm suddenly struck, before a tree fell and hit him,“ he told Bernama today.

The storm in the evening at Pantai Kemasin caused several trees to topple and hit motorcycles and cars.