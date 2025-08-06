KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) request for mobile phone call data from telecommunications companies is aimed at supporting evidence-based policymaking, including enhancing network infrastructure, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said the requested data does not include identities or any information that could be used to identify individuals.

“The purpose is to collect data for the official statistics of the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM). It does not contain any personal information but focuses on trends to enable us to gather more detailed information about quality, engagement levels and the number of users in specific mukims (sub-districts) or districts.

“Currently, much of the information about the telecommunications sector remains too general,” he told reporters at the Lembah Pantai UMNO’s Perpaduan sacrificial ritual ceremony here today in conjunction with the Aidiladha celebration.

He said this new, more detailed approach will enable the government to assess the actual needs of the public and bridge the digital divide more effectively.

“We have also begun shifting from providing general information to focusing on Coverage of Populated Areas (COPA).

“This ensures that the data collected under DOSM will enable more planning and policies based on evidence-based policymaking, bringing greater benefits to the public,” he said.

Fahmi said the decision was reached through mutual agreement between telecommunications companies and MCMC, involving agencies such as DOSM in a series of workshops held since 2023.

“Discussions have been ongoing for some time, and there are no issues. In fact, I understand that telecommunications companies will not provide any information containing personal data.

“Only anonymised data, processed as thoroughly as possible by the telecommunications companies themselves, will be provided,” he said.

The South China Morning Post reported recently that MCMC had issued a directive requiring telecommunications companies to submit data on all mobile phone calls made from January to March.

However, last Friday, MCMC clarified in a statement that the requested data does not include identities or any information that could be used to identify individuals.