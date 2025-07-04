Telecom tower theft disrupts services in Raub, three reports filed

KUANTAN: Police have opened investigations after three telecommunications companies reported thefts of critical components from transmission towers in Raub. U Mobile, Maxis, and CelcomDigi lodged separate police reports regarding missing slot cards, which are essential for processing internet data.

Raub district police chief Supt Mohd Shahril Abdul Rahman confirmed the cases are being probed under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft. “The missing components disrupted services as they facilitate data transmission,“ he said. Authorities urged the public to share any information by contacting the Raub district police operations room.

Meanwhile, State Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Fadzli Mohamad Kamal stated that CelcomDigi is restoring services by replacing damaged equipment. “As of 5.30 pm, repairs were completed in Pekan Dong, Kampung Gesing, and several other locations,“ he said in a Facebook update.

The vandalism at a CelcomDigi tower in Dong initially disrupted connectivity in surrounding areas. MCMC investigations revealed the tower acts as a hub linking multiple transmission sites.