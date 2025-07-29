Implications of toll rate hike and new electricity tariff in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: The implications for highway users if the Government does not postpone the increase in toll rates in 2025, as announced by the Prime Minister on 23 July will be among the issues focused on at today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament’s official website, Datuk Seri Sh Mohmed Puzi Sh Ali (BN-Pekan) will raise the matter during Minister’s Question Time, followed by Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah (PN-Langkawi) who will ask the Communications Minister to state the MCMC investigation procedures for complaints related to statements on social media.

Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari (PH-Sungai Petani) will ask the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister to state the objective of the new electricity tariff schedule in achieving the energy transition agenda and long-term sustainability and explain claims that the tariff places a burden on the public.

During the Questions for Oral Answers Session, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PN-Kubang Kerian) will ask the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister regarding the current status of the waqf water programme that was launched during the previous administration and whether the ministry plans to officially include the waqf water programme in the National Water Resources Policy or the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Other questions include the welfare of senior citizens by Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PH-Bandar Tun Razak) who will ask the Women, Family and Community Development Minister about measures and efforts to introduce more comprehensive laws to protect senior citizens against neglect and abuse by family members.

After the session ends, the sitting will continue with the tabling of the several bills for second reading, including the Cross-Border Insolvency Bill 2025, the Fisheries (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Energy Commission (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The Second Meeting Of The Fourth Session Of 15th Parliament for the Dewan Rakyat will take place for 24 days till Aug 28. - Bernama