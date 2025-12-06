TEMERLOH: The car driver believed to be involved in the fatal accident that killed two teenage girls at the traffic light intersection on Jalan Tengku Ismail here yesterday has been remanded for seven days.

Temerloh District Police Chief ACP Mazlan Hassan said the 38-year-old man, whose address is in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur, was detained starting today until June 18.

“The suspect was remanded to assist investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,“ he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Mazlan was reported to have said that a search of the car found plastic packets suspected to contain syabu and heroin drugs estimated to be worth more than RM6,000.

In the incident around 11 pm, motorcyclist Nur Irdina Shaffiya Muhammad Nazri and her pillion rider, Aneez Irdiena Sofya Khairul Azman, both aged 18, died at the scene, believed to have been hit by a Perodua Bezza car while they had stopped at a red traffic light.