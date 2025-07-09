Tengku Zafrul, Anwar to engage US officials ahead of 25% tariff imposition

KUALA LUMPUR: Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz is set to hold a video call with his United States counterpart tomorrow, as Malaysia intensifies efforts to defuse the looming tariff dispute.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is also expected to meet US Senator Marco Rubio on the sidelines of an Asean-related event, as both nations step up diplomatic engagement ahead of the Aug 1 deadline.

The talks come amid mounting pressure following Washington’s decision to impose a 25% import tariff on Malaysian goods — an increase from the 24% announced in April.

Zafrul said discussions remain ongoing at multiple levels.

“The fact that both sides are still talking is encouraging,” he said.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump sent a letter to Anwar, which he later shared publicly on his Truth Social platform.

In the letter, Trump pointed to Malaysia’s “tariff, non-tariff policies, and trade barriers” as justification for the hike, describing them as persistent obstacles to fair trade.

Malaysia has been in negotiations with Washington since April to roll back the earlier 24% rate, with the most recent round held on June 18.