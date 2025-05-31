SEPANG: Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz today expressed his appreciation to his comrades in UMNO, but affirmed his decision to move to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Speaking to Bernama here, he stressed that his decision to leave UMNO and resolve to join PKR was made after deep consideration and entirely of his own volition, without coercion or influence from any party.

“This was not an easy decision, but I have thought it through carefully. I appreciate those who respect my right as an individual to choose my political path.

“I would like to thank the UMNO president (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi), as well as friends and UMNO members who have helped, supported, and encouraged me throughout my time in the party,” he said when met at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport before departing for the Holy Land to perform the Haj.

He also asked to be given space to fully focus on the pilgrimage with his family, while apologising for any shortcomings with various parties.

“God willing, I will pray for the well-being of the country and the prosperity of all Malaysians while I am in the Holy Land,” he added.

When asked about calls from certain quarters for him to resign as minister, given the post was allocated under UMNO’s quota, Tengku Zafrul said: “I would like to focus on my pilgrimage, and I leave the matter entirely to the wisdom of the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) and the UMNO president.”

Yesterday, Tengku Zafrul announced his resignation as an UMNO Supreme Council Member, UMNO Kota Raja Division Chief, and an UMNO member to join PKR.

His decision, however, has drawn various reactions, including from Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, who urged that UMNO’s quota of seven ministerial posts be reinstated following Tengku Zafrul’s resignation from the party.

Ahmad Zahid confirmed today that UMNO executive secretary Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan had received the official resignation letter from Tengku Zafrul.

However, PKR secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh said earlier today that the party had yet to receive any official membership application from Tengku Zafrul.