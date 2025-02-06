  1. Sport

Swiatek survives scare to reach French Open quarter-finals

AFP
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina eyes the ball through her racket as she plays against Poland’s Iga Swiatek during their women’s singles match on day 8 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 1, 2025. AFPpixKazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina eyes the ball through her racket as she plays against Poland’s Iga Swiatek during their women’s singles match on day 8 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 1, 2025. AFPpix

TRIPLE-DEFENDING Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek battled into the quarter-finals of the French Open on Sunday, overcoming a bruising first set loss to eventually defeat former Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina.

The four-time holder of the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen displayed great resilience to win 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 in in two hours and 29 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Swiatek will next face Elina Svitolina for a spot in the semi-final, after the Ukrainian earlier saved three match points to eliminate last year's runner-up Jasmine Paolini.

After winning Roland Garros last year to complete a remarkable treble of clay-court victories in Madrid, Rome and Paris, the Pole's turbulent 2025 looked set to hit a new nadir as she found herself a set and a break down against the 12th-seeded Kazakh.

Following early exits at the Madrid and Italian Opens this season, Swiatek appeared to be headed for a similarly disappointing result at the tournament she has dominated since her first title in 2020.

Rybakina hardly put a foot wrong in the first set as she raced into a 5-0 lead, with fifth seed Swiatek finally getting on the scoreboard after a lengthy service game before the world number 11 served out.

The 24-year-old showed her fighting spirit to level up the second set after being broken in the first game by Rybakina.

She racked up double-faults on crucial points in the fifth game, but managed to secure a vital hold, which turned the tide of the match.

The five-time major winner then broke to love in the very next game, before forcing a decider.

Swiatek seized the advantage in the seventh game of the third set, but another untimely double-fault by the Pole in the next game restored parity.

At 5-5, Swiatek made her move as she broke Rybakina to 15, before holding for a gritty win.

Swiatek now holds a 5-4 head-to-head record over Rybakina, after claiming her first victory against the 25-year-old on the red dirt.