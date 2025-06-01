KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has remanded a civil servant for five days from today on suspicion of receiving a RM50,000 bribe in exchange for endorsing and approving payment claim documents for five projects at a public university in Terengganu.

The remand order, effective until Jan 10, was issued by Senior Assistant Registrar Yuhanis Mohd Roslan following an application by the MACC at the Kuala Terengganu Magistrate’s Court today.

According to sources, the suspect, who is in his 40s, was detained around 1 pm yesterday when he arrived to provide a statement at the Terengganu MACC office.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is believed to have committed the act between 2023 and 2024 by receiving the kickback through bank transfers to his wife’s account.

“The suspect was arrested along with his wife yesterday. The wife was released on MACC bail,“ the source said, adding that the total value of the projects involved is RM500,000.

Meanwhile, Terengganu MACC director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid, who confirmed the arrest when contacted, said the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

Hazrul Shazreen did not rule out the possibility of additional arrests being made to assist with the investigation.