Cops say no signs of injury on bodies of woman, toddler found in apartment

PETALING JAYA: The deaths of a 40-year-old woman and her two-year-old child discovered in their apartment along Jalan Bukit Gambir, Penang have been classified as a Sudden Death Report (SDR), following a post-mortem that found no signs of physical injury.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rozak Muhammad confirmed that the examination conducted today revealed no wounds or external injuries on either of the deceased.

“Internal examinations also showed internal organ decomposition and no suspicious injuries.

“As such, the case remains classified as SDR,” he told New Straits Times in a statement.

The bodies were found in the master bedroom after a member of the public alerted police yesterday to a strong odour believed to be from decomposing remains.

A team from the district’s Criminal Investigation Department, officers from Sungai Nibong police station, and the Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched and had to force entry into the unit.