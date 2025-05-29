Terengganu DVS to deploy 110 officers to monitor ‘ibadah korban’

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) will deploy 110 officers to monitor the implementation of ‘ibadah korban’ (animal sacrificial rituals) in conjunction with Aidiladha on July 7.

Its director Dr Anun Man said that the deployment aims to ensure compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) and to prevent the spread of potential diseases.

She added that monitoring will be conducted at slaughter locations such as mosques, public fields, surau, and community halls where 40 or more livestock are involved.

“Every year, we issue permits for between 6,000 and 7,000 animals. With the number of officers available, it’s impossible to cover all locations - we can only monitor about 30 per cent.

“Therefore, we are focusing on sites where more than 40 animals are slaughtered. Our staff will ensure that the entire slaughtering process complies with the SOPs. We have also issued a workflow chart to guide the process,” she told reporters after the Terengganu-level public awareness campaign on economically impacting and zoonotic ruminant livestock diseases.

The campaign was officiated by state Agriculture, Agro-Based Industry, Food Security and Commodities Committee deputy chairman Hilmi Harun.

Meanwhile, Dr Anun said that her department has also intensified enforcement activities to curb cattle smuggling ahead of Aidiladha.

She noted that 20 veterinary enforcement personnel and officers have been deployed through Ops Mega, which runs from May 9 to June 8.

“The identified hotspot areas include state borders, particularly in the Besut, Setiu, and Kemaman districts,” she added.

“The purpose of Ops Mega is to combat illegal transfer and slaughter activities conducted without the department’s permission,” she said.