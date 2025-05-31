Public scolding sparks outcry over discipline techniques

PETALING JAYA: Education advocates are calling for improved disciplinary practices in schools following a widely circulated video which showed a nine-year-old pupil being publicly scolded by several teachers.

Parent Action Group for Education Malaysia chairman Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim said the incident reflects poorly on the teachers involved, as it gives the impression they were bullying the pupil.

“While reporting mechanisms (school complaint channels, hotlines or designated officers) theoretically exist, they are not widely publicised or made accessible to students and parents.

“There are always two sides to a story. If the teacher is found to be in the wrong, accountability is necessary and it should not be seen as demoralising,” she said, adding that every disciplinary case should be assessed fairly.

She said although teachers have been trained to manage sensitive situations, some fail to apply the practice effectively.

“As schools are increasingly aware of mental health issues among students and teachers, there is an urgent need for more in-school support and counsellors. This is not just for intervention, but also for prevention and early detection.”

Malaysian Association for Education president Datuk Dr Mohd Majid Konting said it is regrettable that such an incident occurred within the teaching profession, especially involving individuals entrusted with nurturing and educating children for a better future.

“I understand the case is currently under investigation by the Education Ministry and the police. It is best that we wait for the full outcome before making any assumptions or unnecessary comments, in fairness to all parties involved,” he said.

Meanwhile, National Association of Private Educational Institutions deputy president Dr Teh Choon Jin said teachers should take a more respectful approach by addressing student misbehaviour in private, as it helps students feel valued and avoids unnecessary embarrassment.

“Another useful method is using restorative practices, where students reflect on their actions, how others were affected and how to make things right.

“Publicly scolding a student might seem like a quick way to teach them a lesson, but it can really hurt their feelings and lower their self-esteem. Discipline should be about guiding and teaching, not humiliating,” he stressed, adding that young kids especially are very sensitive about how they are treated in front of their friends.

Teh said it is important to establish clear guidelines that protect students’ dignity by discouraging practices like public shaming or shouting, and instead promoting respectful methods.

He said such policies should respect Malaysia’s diverse cultures while ensuring every child’s safety, including training for teachers and adding lessons on mental health and wellbeing to help students build empathy, manage emotions and resolve conflicts.

“Harsh disciplinary methods can stay with children for a long time because they remember how adults made them feel. When discipline is carried out publicly, a child might start to see school as a place of shame instead of support.

“It can also impact their performance in school, making them less engaged, less willing to participate, or even wanting to avoid school entirely,” he said.

Teh added that school counsellors and psychologists play a vital role in supporting students beyond academics, especially those facing disciplinary issues. Often, repeated misbehaviour can be a sign of deeper emotional struggle, such as stress, anxiety, family problems or learning difficulties.

“Schools should prioritise open and caring communication between teachers, students and parents, building trust through honest, two-way conversations, not only when issues arise but as part of ongoing engagement. This approach helps create a safer, more supportive and positive school environment for all.”

Earlier, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek reminded teachers to always act with integrity and follow the ethics set under the Malaysian Teacher Standard 2.0 when carrying out their duties. She also said investigations are ongoing.