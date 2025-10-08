Terengganu schools remain open as influenza situation under control

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu State Education Department has confirmed that no schools in the state have been closed due to influenza cases among students.

State Education Director Kamsah@Kamal Mohamed stated that the department has not received any reports of the outbreak significantly affecting school operations.

He confirmed the situation remains under control with no instructions issued for school closures.

The department has distributed influenza prevention guidelines to all schools across the state.

Students displaying fever or flu symptoms are advised to seek immediate treatment at health clinics and rest at home if unwell.

They are also encouraged to maintain personal hygiene through frequent handwashing.

Any student confirmed with influenza must undergo home quarantine until fully recovered.

Schools are required to contact their District Health Office immediately upon detecting suspected cases. – Bernama