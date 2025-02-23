Terengganu sets zakat fitrah rates at RM10, RM21

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (MAIDAM) has set two zakat fitrah (personal tithe) rates for 1446H/2025M: RM10 per person for individuals who consume local white rice and RM21 for those who consume Basmathi rice or its equivalent.

MAIDAM president Datuk Shaikh Harun Shaikh Ismail, when met after the launch of zakat distribution for the hardcore poor, poor and asnaf in conjunction with Ramadan 1446H/2025M today, said that the rates were determined based on the price of rice commonly consumed by residents in the state and will only be payable in cash.

To facilitate payments, 998 ‘amil’ (zakat collectors) have been appointed across Terengganu, with payment counters available at mosques, shopping malls, and other public locations.

In a related development, Shaikh Harun said zakat collections in Terengganu reached RM275.96 million last year, marking an 8.1 per cent increase from the previous year. Meanwhile, MAIDAM distributed RM318.69 million in zakat funds, surpassing the total amount collected.

He added that income zakat contributed the highest amount at RM146.15 million, followed by business zakat (RM64.14 million) and savings zakat (RM40.06 million). Other contributions included zakat fitrah and zakat on property, crops, livestock, gold, silver, and minerals.