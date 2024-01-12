JOHOR BAHRU: The Task Force on Sick and Abandoned Private Housing Projects (TFST), under the MADANI Government, will continue its intensified intervention to provide the best possible support for affected buyers.

Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu, said that continuous monitoring to address housing project issues remains a key agenda for the ministry.

He revealed that statistics as of Oct 31 show there are 212 delayed and 382 sick private housing projects, while 113 private housing projects are classified as abandoned.

“There has been a slight increase in sick projects from 379 to 382 compared to the Sept 30 report. However, there has been a significant decrease in delayed projects, from 303 to 212 projects, as of October.

“Additionally, one project was removed from the list, but another was declared abandoned in October, maintaining the number of abandoned projects at 113,“ he said in a statement on Saturday.

Aiman Athirah stated that all the current delayed, sick, and abandoned private housing projects have a Gross Development Value (GDV) of RM113.25 billion.

He noted that 37 sick and delayed private housing projects have successfully obtained the Certificate of Completion and Compliance, while one more has returned to a smooth status as of October.

“The GDV for these 38 successful private housing projects is RM1.40 billion.

“TFST’s success this month includes the completion of another project that was supposed to be finished in 2012, namely the Taman Desa Anjung Putra project in Sepang, Selangor,“ he said.

He added that the recovery of the project, carried out by the original developer, Amanahraya Sdn Bhd, with mediation and engagement by TFST, ended the 12-year wait for buyers to receive their homes.

“Collaboration among stakeholders has proven to yield positive results and benefits for the affected buyers,“ he said.

Earlier, Aiman Athirah visited the Vista Tiara project, developed by MB World Properties Sdn Bhd, which consists of 33 to 43-storey service apartments spread across three parcels and eight blocks, totalling 2,003 units.

“This project is part of the original ‘Jade Palace’ project developed by Danga Jed Development Malaysia Sdn Bhd, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We hope it can be completed, and vacant possession can be handed over to the buyers within the set timeline, by the third quarter of 2027,“ he said.