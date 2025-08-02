KUALA LUMPUR: The values of sacrifice, discipline and devotion embodied in Thaipusam serve as an inspiration for Malaysians to strengthen unity and build a better nation together, said MIC vice-president Datuk T. Murugiah.

The former deputy minister, in his Thaipusam greetings ahead of the celebration on Tuesday (Feb 11), urged all Malaysians to continue fostering an environment of respect and tolerance, ensuring that religious celebrations promote peace and goodwill.

“Malaysia is a unique and diverse nation where people of different races and religions live together in harmony. While celebrating our respective festivals, it is important to respect and uphold the values of unity, mutual respect and understanding among all communities. This inclusivity is what makes Malaysia truly special,” he said.

Murugiah added that Thaipusam is a reminder that religious and cultural diversity should be seen as a strength rather than a division.

“As we witness the grand processions, kavadi offerings and acts of devotion at Batu Caves, Penang and various temples nationwide, let us also reaffirm our commitment to national harmony,” he said.

Thaipusam, observed on the full moon of the Tamil month of Thai, commemorates the moment Lord Murugan received the divine spear (vel) from Goddess Parvati to vanquish evil, symbolising the triumph of righteousness.