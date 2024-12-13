The father of a baby kept in morgue for 16 days claims hospital rejected burial requests

PETALING JAYA: The father of a baby boy who was allegedly kept in a morgue for 16 days in a Klang hospital claimed that the private hospital denied his burial request. The baby, named Adham, had died shortly after birth.

According to New Straits Times, Safwan Roshdy, 22, said it was not his decision for his wife to deliver at that private hospital.

“Every day, I requested to be allowed to bury my baby’s body while my wife stayed at the hospital, but they wouldn’t allow it,“ he said.

He also refuted suggestions that he and his wife were unmarried or that he had refused to claim his baby’s body.

“We are indeed married,“ he said, explaining that any confusion about their marital status may have stemmed from his wife’s lack of a ‘pink book’, known to store records of prenatal care.

The ordeal began when Safwan received a call while at work in a Shah Alam factory, informing him that his wife was in labour.

He said, “The person who helped my wife had taken her to a nearby private hospital.”

“Upon arrival, the hospital told me my wife was about to deliver, and they informed me that our baby was born with defects.

“My baby was born safely, and when I performed the ‘iqamah,‘ he was active and cried just like any other baby. But shortly after, the hospital informed me that my baby had passed away,“ he said.

The hospital attributed the baby’s death to breathing difficulties.

Despite this, Safwan was told that he couldn’t make burial arrangements until the hospital bill was settled.

“I couldn’t do anything until I sought help from Unit Khas Van Jenazah,“ he said.

He also addressed rumours about his wife not receiving antenatal care, acknowledging that they had relied on a smartphone app to monitor the pregnancy due to financial constraints.

“I am extremely disappointed and saddened by the accusations and comments from people on social media. At this time, my wife is in a very unstable condition.

“I don’t want to disturb her emotions, but I will take appropriate legal action against the parties involved,“ he said.