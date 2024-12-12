PETALING JAYA: Razif Maternity Hospital (HBR) has addressed allegations concerning a baby boy’s body, which was reportedly frozen for two weeks due to unpaid medical bills.

In a statement, yesterday, the hospital’s management claimed that the mother had not undergone any antenatal check-ups during her pregnancy and had relied solely on a phone application for monitoring.

“She was brought to hospital by her ‘husband’ (she later claimed she was not married).”

The baby, Muhammad Adham Mikail, was born on November 24 with cyclopia syndrome.

“She was brought to the labour room and delivered almost immediately. Her baby had cyclops syndrome with one eye, absent nose and anus. The ‘husband’ did not accompany her during the delivery,“ the statement added.

The hospital stated that routine injections were administered to the baby, but the infant turned blue and passed away shortly after. The management also clarified that they did not detain the baby’s body but instead allowed the family to arrange the burial.

She was also allowed to be discharged the following day but claimed she could not pay the RM2,480 bill.

“She was informed that she could arrange the burial first before paying the bill. Later, she said her ‘husband’ would be arranging the burial. So HBR waited for him.

“As days passed, HBR kept reminding her to proceed with the burial, but she continued to say her ‘husband’ was arranging it,“ it stated.

Attempts to discuss the burial with him were unsuccessful, and while the management suggested involving the police for assistance, she requested that the police not be involved and repeatedly insisted all decisions would be made by her ‘husband’.

“HBR tried to get family contacts but she refused to give it to anyone. She claimed that she lives in a rented room with her ‘husband’. She does not have any relatives or friends nearby,“ it added.

Founder of the Special Funeral Van Unit (UKVJ), Wan Cai, initially brought attention to the case on Facebook, revealing that the baby’s body was so frozen that hot water was required to thaw it for burial preparation.

The hospital then emphasised that patients receive counselling services and free meals, and that the ‘husband’ visited briefly every two to three days, with unsuccessful attempts to discuss burial arrangements.

