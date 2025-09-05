PETALING JAYA: A humble street stall in Kampung Manir in Kuala Terengganu is gaining popularity for offering breakfast items at just RM1 each, providing much-needed relief for locals grappling with rising living costs.

Set up in front of Masjid Al-Ikhlas in Kampung Banggol Tuan Muda, the stall is the brainchild of 55-year-old Anuar Hamzah, who has been running the initiative for the past year.

Opening daily at 6.30am, the stall features more than 100 varieties of food and drinks – from traditional kuih to rice dishes and beverages – all priced affordably at RM1.

“The food sold here is supplied by around 40 different vendors. Although the price is kept affordable, the taste is on par with items sold elsewhere at more than RM1,” Anuar told New Straits Times.

The idea, he said, stemmed from witnessing how the cost of living has continued to climb.

By keeping prices low, he hopes to support families, especially those with multiple children who often struggle with food expenses.

“Alhamdulillah, it’s been a year since I started this stall. Even though profit margins are thin, I’m satisfied knowing that I can help ease the burden on customers, especially those with large families.”

“Families with many children are often financially strained when it comes to buying meals in bulk. With breakfast at RM1 per item, I’m confident this helps reduce their overall food expenditure,“ he said.

While the profit margins are slim, he finds fulfilment in helping both his customers and the local food vendors who contribute to the stall.

“We are all aware of the rising cost of goods, but that hasn’t stopped the kuih and rice vendors from continuing to supply meals at affordable cost.”

Regular customers, like Noor Aishah Mustakim, 30, appreciate the affordability and variety offered.

“I definitely save money,” she said, noting how the stall allows her to stretch her budget further.

For Anuar, the key to success lies in ensuring every item sells out.

“Even if the profit is small, as long as everything sells out, it still brings returns,” he shared.