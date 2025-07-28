Theft by drug addicts drives Kedah crime spike, says police chief

ALOR SETAR: Theft committed by drug addicts has emerged as the primary factor behind the surge in index crime cases in Kedah, according to state police chief CP Adzli Abu Shah.

From January 1 to July 27, Kedah recorded 2,852 index crime cases, with nearly half linked to theft by drug users. “Kedah police will maintain the focus outlined by former police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh, which is to eradicate drug-related crime,“ Adzli said.

He stressed that addressing drug addiction could significantly reduce crime rates. “We believe that if drug issues can be tackled and eliminated as much as possible, the overall index crime rate in Kedah can be brought down,“ he added.

Adzli’s remarks followed Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s call for Kedah to intensify efforts against drug abuse. The minister had urged the state to exit the top four rankings for drug addiction during the 2025 National Anti-Drug Day celebration in Jitra last Friday.

Separately, Adzli assured that Kedah police are reinforcing border security despite the Thailand-Cambodia conflict being distant from Malaysia’s northern border. “Precautionary steps are being taken by strengthening security at Malaysia’s border checkpoints,“ he said.

He emphasized the need for vigilance, acknowledging support from agencies like the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency. “We must not let our guard down. We are committed to ensuring the country’s borders remain secure,“ he stated.

Earlier, Adzli attended a ceremony marking his official appointment as Kedah police chief, promoted to Commissioner of Police. Perlis deputy police chief SAC Baderulhisham Baharudin was also appointed as Kedah’s new deputy police chief, rising to Deputy Commissioner of Police. - Bernama