Third week of Dewan Rakyat session dominated by debate on RMK13

KUALA LUMPUR: The third week of the Dewan Rakyat session has been dominated by debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13) as government and opposition Members of Parliament discussed various aspects of national policy, implementation, and the country’s development direction for the next five years.

The debate was focused on the three main pillars of the RMK13: economic growth, public welfare, and effective governance. Cross-sectoral issues are also being addressed, including regional development, renewable energy, climate change, youth mobility, education, cybersecurity, and the inclusion of Sabah and Sarawak in the national development framework.

As of yesterday, 78 MPs have participated in the debate, including Government Backbenchers Club Chairman Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar), Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (PN-Larut), and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (PH-Gombak).

Among the topics raised by the MPs are a flexible, choice-based approach to the proposed monthly pension payments through the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), the drafting of a special act for preschool education, and a comprehensive and structured national creative economy or “orange economy” policy to drive growth in the sector.

On July 31, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim presented the 13MP, themed “Reshaping Development.” The government will need to provide an investment of RM611 billion to drive national development from 2026 to 2030.

According to the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the RMK13 debate will last for eight days, from Aug 4 to 14, followed by a four-day winding-up session by ministers from Aug 18 to 21.

Another key focus of this week’s Dewan Rakyat session was the briefing by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz regarding reciprocal trade negotiations with the United States. This followed a new tariff rate for Malaysia of 19 percent, effective Aug 1, which is a six percent reduction from the rate announced by the US on July 7.

Tengku Zafrul emphasised that Malaysia did not sacrifice national interests to get preferential treatment. Instead, the negotiations with the US maintained the uniqueness of national policies, and Malaysia did not agree to all of the US’ requests concerning digital trade and technology. However, he noted that Malaysia must remain prepared for the possibility of additional tariffs being imposed by the US on the semiconductor industry.

Other issues that received attention in the Dewan Rakyat included corruption and “counter-setting” cases involving enforcement officers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), the targeted RON95 petrol subsidy, the Malaysia-Indonesia maritime border dispute in the Sulawesi Sea, labour force utilisation rates, and the implementation of the Multi-Lane Free-Flow (MLFF) toll collection system.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that 26 enforcement officers and personnel at KLIA were dismissed last year. He added that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had handled 50 cases of “phantom travelers,“ with two cases now in the process of being charged in court, while the remainder are at various stages of investigation.

On the MLFF issue, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan clarified that the system’s implementation would not have financial implications for the government, stating that this is a new direction set by the Ministry of Works.

Meanwhile, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul explained that six MPs who are former Bersatu members are still categorised as opposition representatives because there has been no official confirmation of their change in status, even though they have declared support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Second Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 15th Parliament for the Dewan Rakyat session will run for 24 days until Aug 28. - Bernama