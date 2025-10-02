Thousands rally at US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur for Gaza flotilla volunteers

KUALA LUMPUR: Thousands of Malaysians rallied at the United States Embassy here today in the ‘Himpunan Sumud Flotilla’ protest, submitting a memorandum with three key demands regarding Palestine.

Angkatan Muda Keadilan chief Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim stated the memorandum demanded immediate release of all Global Sumud Flotilla volunteers without any action against them.

He said the second demand urged the US to use its influence over Israel to allow ships carrying food, medicine and humanitarian aid to reach Gaza.

The third demand called on the US President to ensure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not hijack the ongoing peace process.

Embassy officials declined to send a representative to receive the memorandum citing security reasons but assured it would be collected later.

Muhammad Kamil noted the presence of more than 5,000 participants reflected Malaysian solidarity with the Palestinian struggle across political and religious backgrounds.

He emphasized that the Palestinian issue transcends partisan politics and requires unity on matters of justice and humanity.

The political secretary to the Prime Minister stressed all parties must unite in supporting efforts by the Malaysian government regarding Gaza.

He confirmed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is engaging with world leaders to ensure volunteer safety in the mission.

The rally is expected to continue tomorrow after Friday prayers at the same location with a larger crowd anticipated.

Participants from all walks of life began gathering from 3 pm before marching toward the US Embassy at approximately 4 pm.

Chants of ‘Allahuakbar’ and ‘Down with Israel’ echoed during the Himpunan Sumud Flotilla #Stand4Sumud rally on Jalan Tun Razak.

Police personnel were present near the embassy to maintain order throughout the demonstration.

Media reports indicate the Global Sumud Flotilla mission involves volunteers from multiple countries sailing to Gaza with essential supplies.

Fifteen Malaysian volunteers aboard the flotilla were reported unlawfully detained by Israeli forces after entering red zone waters off Gaza. – Bernama