Three arrested, drugs worth RM44,200 seized

KUANTAN: The police have arrested three men and seized an assortment of drugs worth an estimated RM44,200 in front of a supermarket in Bera yesterday.

Bera district police chief Supt Zulkiflee Nazir said an inspection of the three suspects led to the discovery of 1379.81 grams (g) of heroin and 26.60 g of methamphetamine.

“The three suspects also have prior criminal records relating to drug offenses.

“Two tested positive for methamphetamine and the remaining one for morphine,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook.

All three suspects have been remanded for seven days from today, he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.