Three Batu Enam shops destroyed in midnight fire causing RM200k losses

KUALA NERUS: A midnight fire destroyed three shop premises in Batu Enam here, causing losses exceeding RM200,000 to a traditional medicine business operating for 31 years.

Lukman Mamad, 67, said his rented homoeopathy shop was completely gutted along with all medicines and treatment equipment.

“I closed at 6 pm yesterday and was in Losong when my son alerted me about the fire at 11 pm.



“The flames were intense with loud explosions from gas cylinders at the adjacent laundromat,“ he told reporters at the scene.

The laundromat operator, who owns the building, resides in Kuala Lumpur according to Lukman.

Kuala Nerus Fire and Rescue Station chief Azmi Omar confirmed receiving the emergency call at 11.37 pm.

Twenty-eight personnel from three fire stations and volunteer units responded to the blaze involving semi-permanent shop lots.

“The food shop sustained 50% damage while the laundromat and medicine store were 70% destroyed.



“Flames spread quickly due to aged wooden structures,“ Azmi explained.

The fire also damaged a nearby house by 50% before being controlled within 45 minutes.

Authorities are investigating the cause and total losses from the incident. – Bernama