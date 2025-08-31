Three family members found dead in Port Dickson house

PORT DICKSON: A brother, his sister and their aunt were discovered deceased inside a residence at Taman Tanjung earlier today.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad confirmed authorities received notification about the incident involving the three victims from Port Dickson Hospital at 12.20 am.

Initial investigations revealed two bodies positioned in the living room area while the third was found on a bed in the bedroom.

All three individuals were lying on their backs while fully clothed at the time of discovery.

One victim was identified as having a chronic medical condition while another was recognised as a disabled person.

Further examination of the bodies showed no indications of defensive wounds or any signs of criminal activity.

The bodies have been transferred to the Port Dickson Hospital Forensic Unit for post-mortem examination procedures.

Police have officially classified this case under the sudden death category pending autopsy results. – Bernama