Three Jitra IKBN students killed, one injured in NSE crash

ALOR SETAR: Three students from the Jitra National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) were killed in an accident involving two motorcycles and a car at Kilometre 49.4 on the North-South Expressway (southbound) near here today.

Kota Setar police chief ACP Siti Nor Salawati Saad said they received information about the accident at 2.10 pm, involving two motorcycles – a Yamaha 135LC and a Yamaha Y16ZR – and a Naza Citra car.

She said the dead were identified as Muhamad Habil Mohd Sobri from Gurun, Muhammad Fahmi Jamel from Jeniang, Sik, and Muhamad Arif Aifan Derani from Bukit Selambau, Sungai Petani. Another friend, Muhammad Adib Aiman Mohd Hasani from Subang Jaya, Selangor, was injured.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the Yamaha 135LC motorcyclist lost control and crashed into the rear of a car that had stopped in the emergency lane.

Another motorcycle, trailing behind, was unable to avoid the collision and crashed into the first bike.

“In the crash, two motorcyclists and one pillion rider died at the scene, while another individual was injured. The car’s driver and passengers were unharmed,“ she said.

She said that the bodies of the three victims, all 19, were sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) for post-mortem.

“The injured victim was sent to the same hospital for treatment. The driver of the car has been detained for further investigation, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Police urge anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and provide information at the Kota Setar Traffic Police Station or contact Investigating Officer Insp Mohd Lukmanul Hakim Mohd Fauzi at 04-7321222 or 013-9964614,“ she said.

Meanwhile, a classmate of the victims, Nik Muhammad Hanif Darwis Abdul Qayyum, 19, said the trio were returning to their respective hometowns for Hari Raya Aidiladha on Saturday.

“We woke up at 7 am and got ready for class at 8.30 am. Classes ended early today at 12.30 pm so students could return home earlier. They left around 1.30 pm. I shook hands and reminded Muhamad Arif Aifan to ride safely, and he just smiled without saying anything,“ he told reporters when met at HSB’s Forensic Department today.

He only found out about the accident later after receiving messages from friends via WhatsApp.