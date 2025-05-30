Three killed in express bus-car collision in Kuala Krai

KUALA KRAI: Three people were killed in an accident between an express bus and a car along Jalan Kuala Krai-Gua Musang, near Kampung Sungai Sam here today.

A Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) of Kelantan spokesman said they received an emergency call at 11.20 am before dispatching a team which reached the scene 35 minutes later.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the team found an express bus and a Perodua Myvi involved in a collision, with three victims, a man and two women, pinned in the Myvi car. Their bodies were handed over to the police,” he said in a statement today.

He said the bus driver sustained minor injuries and that the team used special equipment to extricate the victims pinned in the car.