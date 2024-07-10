LAHAD DATU: Three people, including a little girl, were killed, and two others seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash at Jalan Felda Sahabat, Tungku, here on Sunday.

Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Station chief, Sumsoa Rashid, said they were alerted at 6.19pm about the incident involving a four-wheel-drive vehicle (4WD), a sedan and a motorcycle, with a total of 13 victims.

“The deceased include a child and a woman in the sedan and a male motorcyclist. The seriously injured are a man and a woman from the sedan.

“The motorcyclist and one sedan passenger, died at the scene, while another died on the way to the Tungku Health Clinic,“ he said when contacted.

Eight others, including four men, a woman and three children from the 4WD, sustained minor injuries.

The bodies were handed to the police, and the operation ended at 10.06pm,,“ he added.