Three men detained, counterfeit lubricant, automatic transmission oil seized - KPDN

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) detained three men and seized more than 7,000 bottles of lubricants and automatic transmission oil, believed to be counterfeit, in an operation in the Klang Valley last Tuesday (Nov 5).

KPDN Director-General (Enforcement) Datuk Azman Adam said the three men, all locals in their 30s, were arrested at 11 am at separate premises in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

He said a total of 3,631 bottles of lubricating oil and 3,605 bottles of automatic transmission oil were seized from the three premises for having false trademarks which is an offence under the Trademarks Act 2019 (Act 815).

“Also seized were 710 units of radiator coolant and 190 units of vehicle air filters, as well as some documents,” he said in a statement today.

He said the total value of the seizure was estimated at RM396,469.

“The modus operandi of these three premises is to distribute the lubricants and transmission oil for the market in the Klang Valley. They also sell online to consumers through an online market platform,“ he said.

Azman said the case was investigated under Section 102(1)(c) of the Trademark Act 2019, for possession, custody or control of goods for which a registered trademark has been used incorrectly and also under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001) [Act 613].

He advised consumers to always be careful and not to support the sale of counterfeit goods, including suspected fake lubricants and automatic transmission oils.

“This is because counterfeit oil can damage the vehicle’s engine and mechanical system. Additionally, there are concerns that it could lead to accidents and pose a threat to the user’s safety,” he said.