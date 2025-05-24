KUALA LUMPUR: Police are tracking down three local men, aged 30 to 40, believed to be involved in an assault and slashing incident at Puchong Intan Apartments in Taman Puchong, near Subang Jaya early this morning.

Subang Jaya deputy police chief Supt Mohd Fairus Jaafar said his station received a call from a woman informing that her boyfriend was beaten and slashed on the head and body by her ex-husband and two men at 2.15 am.

Investigations revealed that the victim, a 47-year-old local man, was living with the ex-wife of one of the suspects at the apartments.

“The victim was beaten with an iron rod and slashed with a knife on his body and head,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Fairus also said that the injured victim was taken to Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang and is currently in stable condition. The motive behind the incident was reportedly linked to domestic issues and jealousy.

“Efforts to track down and apprehend the identified suspects are ongoing, and the case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt with a sharp weapon,” he added.

He appealed to anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Subang Jaya District Control Centre at 03-7862 7222 or Inspector Dinesh Ganasan at 011-330 94457.