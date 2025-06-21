Three more Malaysian pilgrims die in Makkah, total now 19

KUALA LUMPUR: Three more Malaysian pilgrims have died in the Holy City of Makkah, bringing the total number of deaths to date to 19.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the latest fatalities involved pilgrims from Telok Panglima Garang, Selangor; Tanah Rata, Pahang; and Butterworth, Penang.

He said Abd Wahab Yahaya, 63, from Selangor, passed away at 4.50 pm yesterday (June 19) at Hotel Al-Mubarak in Shisha due to a heart attack.

The second and third pilgrims, who also succumbed to heart attacks, were Mohamed Jafri Yahya, 60, from Tanah Rata, who died at 7.39 pm yesterday at Jiwar Hospital in Makkah, and Norizan Tarsi, 59, from Butterworth, who passed away at 6.45 am today (June 20) at Abraj Al-Tayseer.

“Tabung Haji has ensured that all burial arrangements were carried out in accordance with syariah law, including burial management in the Holy Land. The next of kin have been informed and guided with compassion and care.

“On behalf of the Government of Malaysia and all haj agency staff, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. May their souls be granted forgiveness, mercy, and placed among the righteous. Al-Fatihah,” he said in a Facebook post today.