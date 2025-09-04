Three questioned by MCMC over fake racial post on social media

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has recorded statements from three additional individuals regarding a fabricated racially charged social media post connected to the recent state-level National Day celebration in Ipoh.

MCMC confirmed in a statement that the post falsely implicated a Chinese woman in the incident and contained content capable of inciting racial tensions and negative community perceptions.

Authorities conducted the questioning sessions at police stations across three states including Kuala Nerang in Kedah, Beserah in Kuantan, and the Timur Laut District Police Headquarters in Penang.

Investigators seized three mobile phones, three SIM cards, and one memory card for comprehensive digital forensic examination.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which provides for penalties of up to RM500,000 fine or two years imprisonment or both upon conviction.

MCMC reiterated its reminder for the public to verify information authenticity before posting or sharing any content on social media platforms. – Bernama