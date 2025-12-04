Three-way fight for Ayer Kuning seat

TAPAH: The Ayer Kuning state by-election is a three-cornered contest involving candidates from Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM).

BN is represented by Tapah UMNO division secretary Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, 54, while PN has fielded Tapah PN chairman Abd Muhaimin Malek, 44. PSM is represented by its deputy secretary-general Bawani KS, 40.

Returning officer Redhauddin Ahmad Shokori announced the list of candidates at 10.23 am today, after the nomination process closed at 10 am at Dewan Merdeka here.

Abd Muhaimin was the first to submit his nomination papers at 9.01 am, followed by Mohamad Yusri at 9.06 am.

Bawani, who drew attention by arriving at the nomination centre with her supporters on a tractor as a gimmick, submitted her nomination papers at 9.15 am.

Police officers and personnel carried out security control at the nomination centre as early as 6.30 am to ensure the nomination process proceeded smoothly.

Party leaders and supporters began gathering from 7 am to show moral support for their candidates.

Mohamad Yusri, dressed in a blue baju Melayu and sampin, arrived at Dewan Merdeka accompanied by BN chairman and UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Perak BN chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and UMNO vice-president Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Also present to show their support were leaders from component parties of the Unity Government, including Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming.

Abd Muhaimin arrived with a delegation that included PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

The by-election is being held following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin, 58, on Feb 22.

The Election Commission has set April 26 for polling and April 22 for early voting.