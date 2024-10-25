Thunderstorm forecast in 11 states, KL , Putrajaya until 5 pm today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Meteorology (MetMalaysia) issued a warning of thunderstorms in 11 states and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya until 5 pm today.

MetMalaysia, in a statement uploaded through social media, stated that the thunderstorm is expected to hit all states in the north, namely Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak, as well as Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

The same weather is also expected in Gua Musang, Kelantan; Cameron Highlands, Lipis and Raub in Pahang while in Terengganu it involves Hulu Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman.