Thunderstorm warning issued for nine Malaysian states until 7pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a thunderstorm warning for nine states across the country. Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to persist until 7 pm today according to the latest weather alert.

MetMalaysia issued this important weather statement at 4.30 pm to warn residents in multiple regions.

The adverse weather conditions are forecast to affect Perlis, Kedah, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor, Johor and Sabah.

Kubang Pasu, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu are the specific areas affected in Kedah state.

Perak residents in Kerian, Larut, Matang, Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim should prepare for severe weather.

Jeli, Tanah Merah, Machang, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang districts in Kelantan are under the thunderstorm warning.

Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman represent the affected areas in Terengganu state according to the meteorological department.

Pahang’s warning covers Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Temerloh, Kuantan, Bera and Rompin districts. Klang and Petaling are the two areas in Selangor state included in the thunderstorm alert.

Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru make up the affected regions in Johor. Sabah’s warning covers interior districts including Nabawan, Keningau and Tambunan along with west coast areas.

Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Ranau are all included in the west coast alert. Tawau, Kunak, Lahad Datu and Sandakan districts in Sabah also face potential thunderstorms and heavy rain.

MetMalaysia strongly advised the public to remain alert to the risk of flash floods during this period.

The department also warned about potential wind-related damage from the expected severe weather conditions.

Residents should avoid all outdoor activities throughout the warning period according to official recommendations.

Maritime activities should also be avoided due to dangerous sea conditions during thunderstorms. – Bernama