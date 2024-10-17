Thunderstorms, heavy rain to hit Perak, East Coast, Sabah until 1 am - MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit Perak, the East Coast, and Sabah until 1 am tonight, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a warning issued at 9 pm, MetMalaysia said that thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are anticipated in Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, and Kampar in Perak.

Similar weather conditions are expected in Kelantan, affecting areas such as Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Bachok, Pasir Puteh, and Gua Musang, as well as Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, and Marang).

Additionally, MetMalaysia forecasts thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds in several areas of Pahang, including Cameron Highlands, Lipis, and Jerantut.

In Sabah, similar conditions are expected in the Interiors (Nabawan), Tawau (Tawau), Sandakan (Tongod, Telupid, Kinabatangan), and Kudat (Pitas and Kudat).