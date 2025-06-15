GEORGE TOWN: A recent community outreach initiative by Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) students has shone a light on the power of community empowerment, while fostering unity and practical life skills among residents of Penang Homeless Transit Centre (PTGPP).

In a statement, USM said a total of 71 second-year students from its School of Communication took part in the programme, Comm@Love In Transit (Comm@L.I.T.), organised in collaboration with PTGPP and supported by Service-Learning Malaysia–University for Society USM (SULAM-USM).

Held yesterday, the initiative aimed to uplift PTGPP residents through a series of vibrant, interactive activities, including an explore race, gotong-royong (communal clean-up), an oral health awareness talk, and a community celebration.

“Each activity was designed to promote sustainability, improve mental and emotional well-being, and foster a sense of belonging and connection among participants.

“These efforts also aligned with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production),“ the statement read.

State Social Development and Welfare Committee chairman, Lim Siew Khim, who attended the event, praised the programme’s transformative impact in strengthening community cohesion and promoting collaboration between institutions.

“The residents’ growing confidence and motivation to reintegrate into society is a remarkable achievement. It proves that coordinated efforts between institutions and communities can bring about meaningful and lasting change,” she said.