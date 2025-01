KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds expected in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and eight states until 9 pm today.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said the affected states include Kedah (covering Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu), Penang, Perak and Pahang (Cameron Highlands).

The same warning also applies to Selangor, Johor (Batu Pahat, Pontian and Johor Bahru), Sarawak (Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit, Bintulu and Limbang), and Sabah, specifically in the interior areas of Sipitang, Tenom, and Nabawan, as well as Tawau and Sandakan.