LIVERPOOL: Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot says he was stung into action by Ruben Amorim's plea for his senior players to step up and help pull the club out of their downward spiral.

The Portugal international impressed during United's 2-2 draw with Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday as he gave Trent Alexander-Arnold a torrid time.

Before the trip to Anfield, United manager Amorim had urged the leaders in his squad “to step up to help the other guys” who were “sometimes afraid”.

Amorim's players responded with their best performance of his short tenure so far, ending a run of four straight defeats to offer hope of a brighter future after their dismal decline this season.

“It pinched me. I think that’s what he wanted for every player,“ said Dalot.

“I’ve been here for a while. I know that I can step up a little bit more as well in that level and I’m going to try to help my teammates for as long as I can.

“As long as I’m on the pitch and outside the pitch, I will try to help them. You could see that we were more a team. That was the biggest difference.”

Amorim has had a turbulent start to his Old Trafford career and United are languishing in 13th place in the Premier League table after a string of painful defeats.

The former Sporting Lisbon boss has bemoaned the lack of time on the training pitch.

But he had a full week to prepare for the Liverpool game and will have the same again in the run-up to next Sunday's FA Cup third round clash at Arsenal.

“It’s training, it’s proper training, it’s time on the pitch, knowing what everybody wants to do, almost like trusting ourselves that everybody will be in the right position to play in every aspect of the game, in every inch of the pitch,“ said Dalot.

“When you have time to know what to do, I think it becomes more natural. And you saw the structure was much more compact, probably a bit more playing almost like we knew that this player would be in that position.”