KUALA LUMPUR: It is always a tragedy when a Malayan tiger, one of the country’s most endangered species, is found lifeless on the road. It is even more heartbreaking when its body is mutilated, with parts stolen by opportunistic passers-by.

On Nov 9 last year on the East-West Highway in Gerik, Perak, the carcass of a female Malayan tiger was found by the roadside, with its fangs, claws and skin missing. Recently, on Feb 10, a male panther suffered the same fate after it was struck by a vehicle near Kampung Orang Asli Tering on the Tampin-Kuala Pilah road in Negeri Sembilan.

With fewer than 150 of these majestic animals reportedly left in the jungles of Peninsular Malaysia, the Malayan tiger, scientifically known as Panthera tigris jacksoni, is totally protected under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716) and classified as critically endangered under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

Ironically, a creature meant to thrive in the wilderness is, instead, ending up as roadkill. According to the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, six cases of Malayan tiger deaths caused by road accidents were reported between 2023 and 2024.

SAC Muhamad Azlin Sadari, deputy director (Wildlife Crime Bureau/Special Investigations Intelligence) at Bukit Aman’s Internal Security and Public Order Department, said when roadkill incidents occur, some individuals take advantage of the situation by stealing parts of the animal’s body.

“They take whatever they can. In the case of the tiger, one of the easiest parts to remove is its whiskers,” he told Bernama, adding, “Usually, when there is a report of a roadkill involving a tiger and its carcass is sent to Perhilitan (Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia), the whiskers or fangs are often found to be missing – removed either for mystical purposes or traditional medicine.”

He said many people are unaware that stealing parts of a tiger is a serious offence under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010, and anyone found in possession of or trading Malayan tiger body parts, such as fangs, whiskers, teeth, bones, skin or blood, can – upon conviction – be fined up to RM150,000 for each part and sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison.

“This severe punishment serves as a deterrent against crimes involving protected wildlife,” he said.

ROLE OF WCB IN PROTECTING TIGERS

Muhamad Azlin said the establishment of the Wildlife Crime Bureau (WCB) in 2022 was initially a government initiative to address the declining Malayan tiger population in the country’s forests due to habitat loss and food scarcity as well as poaching and illegal wildlife trafficking.

That same year, the then-Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said WCB, in addition to combating wildlife poaching and smuggling activities, must also help increase tiger numbers by preserving their food chain and natural habitats.

“Therefore, our responsibilities extend to eliminating activities that threaten tiger habitats and their prey, such as deer and wild boars. These threats include encroachment on forest reserves, illegal logging and mining, and human activities that disrupt wildlife ecosystems,” said Muhamad Azlin.

He added WCB also plays a crucial role in curbing wildlife smuggling, particularly along the country’s borders, while enhancing governance and management practices for national biodiversity conservation.

Despite the Malayan tiger population being relatively small compared to other tiger species worldwide, he noted that their quality of life is higher due to the vast forest reserves in Peninsular Malaysia, which provide ample space for their natural movement.

Tigers in captivity, as seen in some countries, lack the same wild instincts and quality of life as Malayan tigers.

“Our tigers remain truly wild – they can hunt, live within a natural ecosystem and develop strong genetic traits through interactions with other tigers in the forest.

“This is why every part of the tiger, from its skin to the smallest whisker or fang, is considered invaluable. Unfortunately, this also fuels poaching, with body parts smuggled abroad for various purposes,” he added.

COOPERATION

To combat the illegal smuggling of all types of protected wildlife species and carry out enforcement activities, Muhamad Azlin said Perhilitan has its Wildlife Crime Unit to tackle any wildlife crime in Peninsular Malaysia, while WCB is responsible for wildlife crimes involving the nation’s borders as well as illegal poaching activities involving encroachment from neighbouring countries.

He said his team collaborates with relevant agencies in joint operations and intelligence sharing related to wildlife. The agencies include Perhilitan, Sabah Wildlife Department, Sarawak Forestry Corporation, Royal Malaysian Customs Department and the forestry departments of each state including Sabah and Sarawak.

“In terms of our activities related to the illegal smuggling of wildlife, particularly tiger organs, to foreign countries, we (WCB) also work with Interpol and ASEANPOL, as well as NGOs such as Pelindung Alam Malaysia, Wildlife Conservation Society, Traffic Southeast Asia and the World Wildlife Fund,” he added.

Through their multi-agency cooperation, they successfully cracked down on 147 wildlife-related cases in 2024, resulting in 184 arrests, with the confiscated items valued at RM16,063,320.20.

His department also revoked 6,683 firearm licences issued for hunting purposes between 2020 and February this year, in efforts to preserve the populations of the Malayan tiger population and other endangered wildlife.

“In tackling cross-border wildlife poaching, we frequently hold bilateral meetings with regional countries, particularly ASEAN nations, to share intelligence on poaching activities and strengthen cooperation to prevent illegal hunters from encroaching into Malaysia’s forests.

MANAGEMENT OF CONFISCATED ITEMS

Meanwhile, Perhilitan Enforcement Division director Noor Alif Wira Osman said Perhilitan, through its ‘flying squad’ – or Wildlife Crime Unit – has strengthened intelligence and enforcement operations on wildlife smuggling with the use of advanced technology which has enhanced its responsiveness to analysed wildlife crime information.

“The United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) and Interpol have classified illegal wildlife trafficking as the fourth largest crime in the world, after drug trafficking, counterfeit goods smuggling and human trafficking,” he said.

Providing statistics, he said between 2023 and 2024, a total of 56 tiger parts were seized by Perhilitan, including 32 claws, one fang, a pair of whiskers, one penis, four molar teeth and 17 portions of tiger meat.

During the same period, 276 parts of black panthers were also confiscated, including 218 claws, 39 fangs, five molar teeth and 14 portions of meat.

“As for clouded leopards, 20 parts were seized, comprising 18 claws and two fangs, thanks to collaboration among various agencies,” Noor Alif added.

On the handling of seized live wildlife and wildlife parts, he said they are managed in accordance with the provisions under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 and the International Trade in Endangered Species Act 2008 (Act 686), based on guidelines set by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

“Live local specimens such as tigers will be released back into their natural habitat or a suitable protected area if they are in good health. Sick wildlife will first receive medical treatment and undergo rehabilitation before being reintroduced into the wild.

“As for wildlife body parts or derivatives that are seized, such as elephant ivory, tiger organs and pangolin scales, they will be stored as government-held stockpiles under our management for scientific research, conservation education, enforcement and species identification purposes,” he said.

Muhamad Azlin, meanwhile, urged the public to report wildlife crimes to the authorities, adding that WCB is raising awareness on this issue through TikTok as well as providing a platform for people to submit reports or share information if they detect any wildlife-related crime.

Those with information on any wildlife-related crime can call Perhilitan’s hotline at 1800-88-5151 or submit an e-complaint through www.wildlife.gov.my.