TikTok among first three platforms licensed under Multimedia Act

PETALING JAYA: TikTok, Telegram and WeChat are the first three social media platforms to be licensed under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), effective Aug 31.

In a written reply to the Dewan Negara, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is still processing applications for other major players.

“MCMC is in talks with Meta – which operates Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – as well as Google, the owner of YouTube, to resolve complex technical, operational and legal issues before their applications can be finalised.

“The effort is aimed at ensuring a safer and more responsible online environment,”

he said.

He added that the process requires time, given the size of international service providers and the need for detailed enforcement and compliance reviews.

As of now, WeChat International Private Limited, TikTok Private Limited and Telegram Messenger Incorporated have secured the Class Application Service Provider Licence.

On platform X, Fahmi said the company has informed MCMC that its Malaysian user base does not meet the eight million threshold for licensing. However, MCMC is conducting a comprehensive study to verify actual numbers, which could determine if X and other platforms will also need to register.

The move comes amid growing scrutiny of social media firms in Malaysia.

Last week, TikTok’s top management was summoned to Bukit Aman federal police headquarters to address concerns, including misinformation and slow cooperation with investigations.

Fahmi said the session with TikTok marked the start of direct engagement with major platforms, with similar meetings lined up for others.

He added that the licensing framework is part of wider efforts to boost accountability and tackle rising public concern over online child exploitation and harmful content.