Connecting hearts across the sea

EVERY Sept 16, Malaysia Day comes around to remind us of an important moment in our history – the day Sabah, Sarawak and Malaya came together to form Malaysia.

For me, Malaysia Day is not just about remembering the past; it is also about thinking of the future. As a Malaysian, my biggest hope is to see East and West Malaysia more connected, not only through roads, bridges or flights, but also in the way we work together, care for one another and celebrate our differences as one family.

Whenever I look at a map, I cannot help but notice how far Sabah and Sarawak are from Peninsular Malaysia. The South China Sea lies between, and sometimes it feels like that distance also reflects the gap in our daily lives.

Flights are expensive and not everyone can afford to travel back and forth. Because of that, many Malaysians grow up without experiencing life on the “other side”.

I dream of a time when it becomes easier and more affordable for all Malaysians to travel, visit relatives, study or even work across regions without feeling like it is out of reach. Greater connectivity would not only shorten distances but also strengthen the bond we share as Malaysians.

I also believe that when East and West Malaysia work more closely together, the whole country will benefit.

Sabah and Sarawak are blessed with natural resources, rich culture and breathtaking landscapes while the peninsula has a strong base in manufacturing, education and services.

Imagine what we could achieve if we truly collaborated, whether in eco-tourism, renewable energy or even agriculture.

Together, we can build a future that is sustainable and fair, where opportunities are shared more equally.

Development should not be concentrated only in one part of the country. Sabahans and Sarawakians deserve better roads, healthcare, internet access and schools, just as much as those in the peninsula. When every corner of Malaysia is given a chance to shine, the whole nation will move forward together.

One of the things I treasure most about Malaysia is our cultural diversity. Yet, I sometimes feel we do not know enough about one another.

Many of us in the peninsula may not fully understand the traditions of the Iban, Bidayuh or Kadazan people while some in Sabah and Sarawak may not be familiar with the customs of Malays, Chinese or Indians in the peninsula.

I hope that Malaysia Day inspires us to learn more from one another. Festivals like Kaamatan and Gawai should be celebrated nationwide, just as Hari Raya, Chinese New Year or Deepavali.

School exchange programmes, cultural trips or even simple sharing through social media can help us appreciate one another better. When we truly know each other, stereotypes will fade away and what will remain is respect and friendship.

At the heart of it all, my aspiration is simple: I want Malaysia to feel like one big family, no matter which side of the South China Sea we live on.

I hope young people from both East and West Malaysia will have more chances to meet, study together, work on projects and dream about the future of our country, side by side. We may come from different places but we share the same home.

Malaysia Day is more than a date on the calendar; it is a reminder of who we are and who we can become.

My dream is for stronger connectivity, deeper collaboration and greater understanding between East and West Malaysia. Only then can we truly live out the spirit of “unity in diversity” that our nation stands for.

On this Malaysia Day, I celebrate not only the Malaysia that was formed in 1963 but also the Malaysia we are still building together, hand in hand, heart to heart.

Liong Kam Chong Seremban