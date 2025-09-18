Timor-Leste eyes closer trade ties with Malaysia, boost in agriculture and tourism

DILI: Timor-Leste is keen to expand trade and investment with Malaysia, focusing on food security, agriculture and tourism as it strengthens cooperation through ASEAN integration.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Timor-Leste vice president, Sidonio Trindade de Costa Freitas, who is in charge of ASEAN and WTO Affairs, said demand for Malaysian consumer goods is rising, especially eggs and poultry, which were previously imported from Brazil.

He said new flight connectivity between Kuala Lumpur and Dili, served by Batik Air, has opened opportunities for trade and people-to-people exchanges.

“Almost every weekend we see visitors arriving from Malaysia to explore opportunities here,” he told Bernama during an interview conducted by BERNAMA TV programme anchor and Head of Programmes, Gerard Ratnam.

Freitas highlighted tourism as an emerging sector, noting that Malaysian investors are exploring diving facilities on Atauro Island, about 25 kilometres north of Dili, which is renowned for its coral reefs and rich marine biodiversity.

“Some Malaysians have already come forward to start joint ventures with local diving operators,” he said.

On agriculture, he said the chamber is working with the government to modernise traditional farming practices by providing seedlings, fertilisers and technical support.

Key crops include rice, corn, cassava, mung beans, vanilla and coffee, with efforts underway to expand output and support smallholders.

He said coffee remains Timor-Leste’s main international brand but challenges such as climate change, reforestation needs and limited capacity require greater private sector involvement.

The government is also pushing for organic certification to give Timorese products an edge in export markets.

Freitas acknowledged Malaysian SMEs were interested in the Timorese market but remained cautious.

“We need continuous dialogue to build confidence and provide the right policies, including certification and product origin recognition,” he said.

Malaysia, as the current ASEAN chair, is playing a key role in advancing Timor-Leste’s membership bid.

“We thank Malaysia for its support in helping us align policies and integrate into ASEAN. This opens doors for our products, especially organic coffee, rice, vanilla and moringa, to reach wider regional markets,” he said.

He added that fisheries remain largely untapped despite the country’s vast ocean territory, and partnerships with ASEAN countries could help develop the sector.

Timor-Leste, Southeast Asia’s youngest nation, has a population of almost 1.4 million and a land area of 14,870 square kilometres, roughly the size of Kelantan.

Its US$2 billion economy relies heavily on oil and gas, alongside coffee and remittances.

The country submitted its formal application to join ASEAN in 2011, and ASEAN leaders agreed at the 46th Summit to admit Timor-Leste as the bloc’s 11th member by the 47th ASEAN Summit in October 2025.

Malaysia–Timor-Leste trade was valued at US$18.72 million (RM85.68 million) in 2024, with exports amounting to US$18.37 million (RM84.06 million) and imports at US$0.35 million (RM1.62 million).

