Timor-Leste’s ASEAN membership to boost regional reach and partnerships

KUALA LUMPUR: After 26 years, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is set to welcome its first new member since 1999 as Timor-Leste nears full accession.

This milestone carries significant implications for both the nation and the regional bloc amid shifting geopolitical and economic dynamics.

Timor-Leste’s inclusion is expected to reinforce ASEAN’s strategic influence and global relevance.

Political analyst Professor Camilo Ximenes Almeida from the National University of Timor-Leste highlighted the potential for joint economic growth and regional stability.

“The integration of Timor-Leste represents a strategic opportunity for ASEAN, expanding its interregional relations and fostering a stronger, more united bloc,“ he told Bernama.

The path to membership has been long.

Timor-Leste, Southeast Asia’s youngest nation, applied in 2011, nine years after gaining independence in 2002.

Despite challenges, Dili has shown strong commitment to meeting ASEAN’s rigorous requirements.

In November 2022, ASEAN granted Timor-Leste observer status, allowing participation in meetings and summits.

With a population of 1.3 million, Timor-Leste relies heavily on oil and gas exports, though agriculture and services are growing contributors to its economy.

The country recorded a GDP growth of 4% in 2024, up from 2.4% in 2023.

Malaysia has played a key role in supporting Timor-Leste’s bid, including a US\$200,000 pledge to the ASEAN Secretariat and technical assistance through the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP), which has trained 319 Timorese officials.

“This support strengthens bilateral ties and underscores ASEAN’s inclusivity,“ Ximenes noted.

Timor-Leste’s membership could also introduce new dynamics, particularly in peace-building.

Its reconciliation experience may serve as a model for other ASEAN members, including Myanmar.

Additionally, Timor-Leste’s Lusophone heritage could enhance ASEAN’s ties with Portuguese-speaking regions in Europe, Africa, and Latin America, fostering trade and cultural exchanges.

Full membership is expected to be formalised at the 47th ASEAN Summit in October, pending completion of the Full Membership Roadmap, which covers political, economic, and socio-cultural criteria.

ASEAN, founded in 1967, currently has 10 members, with Cambodia being the last to join in 1999.