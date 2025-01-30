BINTULU: Additional personnel from the Sibu and Miri Fire and Rescue stations (BBPs), along with those from BBP Labuan and BBP Kota Kinabalu in Sabah, have been mobilised to assist in disaster relief efforts in Bintulu.

Without specifying the exact number, Bintulu Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the personnel are expected to arrive tomorrow.

“Two speedboats from the Progressive Democratic Party’s (PDP) Central Region Disaster Relief Task Force will also be deployed to support rescue operations,” said Tiong who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) and PDP president, in a statement today.

Tiong, who braved the floodwaters and heavy rain alongside relief personnel to assist affected residents on the first day of Chinese New Year yesterday, expressed his gratitude to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) for promptly activating its 24-hour emergency response mechanism.

He said through close coordination with the Resident’s Office, the relevant authorities including the Fire and Rescue Department, Malaysia Civil Defence Force, the military, and the police have been swiftly mobilised to carry out rescue and relief efforts in affected areas.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to Sarawak Deputy Premier and JPBN chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, as well as all rescue personnel and relief teams,” said.

He also acknowledged the members of the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and the P217 Bintulu Service Centre team who swiftly deployed search and rescue boats to flood-affected areas to evacuate stranded residents and relocate them to the five designated flood relief centres.

According to him after three days and two nights of relentless heavy rain, Bintulu has been severely inundated with widespread flooding affecting numerous areas. In the worst-hit locations, water levels have risen dangerously close to the second floor of residential buildings.

“Many flood victims, particularly the elderly, women, and children, have been left stranded in their homes, awaiting rescue,” he said.

Tiong urged those in need of assistance to contact him directly at 019-956 5555, the P217 Bintulu Parliamentary Constituency Service Centre at 086-312979, or Special Affairs Officer to MOTAC, Steven Kong Kai Seng, at 012-804 9663. Alternatively, they may also reach out via 086-332222, 086-318233, 086-339781, or 014-8821243 (Welfare Department).

He also advised residents to minimise outdoor activities and prioritise safety to avoid accidents due to strong currents.

Currently, five relief centres are operational in Bintulu parliamentary constituency: at Pusat Sukan BDA Kidurong; Balai Raya Jepak; Stadium Muhibah; Dewan Suarah Bintulu; and Dewan Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Assyakarin Sungai Plan.