Tiong admits mistake over gala dinner alcohol controversy

KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has admitted his mistake in organising the controversial gala dinner for the Global Travel Meet.

Tiong expressed regret over serving alcoholic beverages at the dinner which caused public discomfort during Minister’s Question Time in Dewan Rakyat.

He stated that he and MOTAC are deeply sorry for any confusion or misunderstanding that caused discomfort among the people.

Tiong admitted he should have announced that the gala dinner had become a private function that night.

He acknowledged his mistake for not declaring it a non-official government programme earlier.

Tiong was responding to Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli’s question about ministry guidelines ensuring official functions comply with Service Circular 3/2003.

The circular specifically bans serving alcoholic beverages in official government programmes.

Tiong stressed that MOTAC views all public feedback on the issue seriously.

He appreciated the constructive criticism and advice from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on the matter.

The ministry assured that every official engagement from now on will comply with government guidelines.

Responding to Datuk Seri Doris Brodi’s supplementary question, Tiong highlighted the Global Travel Meet’s positive impact.

He revealed the event successfully attracted nearly 600 tourism industry players from abroad.

Tiong confirmed the three-day event recorded overall transactions worth RM420 million. – Bernama