TKFEST 2025 : Best platform to promote arts

NILAI: The Tunku Ampuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Aishah Rohani Almarhum Tengku Besar Mahmud, said the Tunku Kurshiah International Arts Festival 2025 (TKFEST) is the best platform to promote various branches of art, including dance, batik, singing and fashion design among the young generation.

She expressed pride that the festival was organised in Negeri Sembilan, a state synonymous with culture and civility, with the event held in a spirit of goodwill and unity.

She also expressed confidence that with continuous exposure and strong support from all parties, the country is able to produce a generation of talented artists and compassionate individuals who uphold and preserve the nation’s heritage.

“This noble endeavour not only celebrates the beauty of the arts but also indirectly strengthens bonds between generations, transcending ethnic and racial boundaries as well as serving as a platform to showcase the creativity and grandeur of a nation’s culture.

“Art is the lifeblood and cultural manifestation of a nation. It is not merely a beautiful performance on stage but also a historical record, a symbol of identity and a reflection of values ​​passed down from one generation to the next,“ she said at the opening of the TKFEST 2025 at Tunku Kurshiah College, here last night.

Also present were Education Deputy Director-General (Professional Development Sector) Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad, Director of the Boarding School Management Division Dr Zakiah Shafiee and Tunku Kurshiah College (TKC) principal Nor Hayati Yusoff.

Tuanku Aishah Rohani described batik as a magnificent textile art form that has graced human civilisation for centuries, emphasising that it is both a cultural identity and heritage that deserves to be preserved.

She said said that in Malay culture, for example, batik is a symbol of social status, wisdom, and refinement, with each motif carrying its own meaning and philosophy, symbolising values such as strength, steadfastness, purity, and justice.

Tuanku Aishah Rohani expressed hope that traditional performing arts, such as dance, will not be lost to the passage of time, especially in today’s modern world.

She said that the young generation should be nurtured not only to appreciate the beauty of these dances but also to understand the deeper meaning and soul embedded within each performance.

It is a shared responsibility of educators, artists, parents, and leaders to ensure that this treasured art form continues to thrive in the hearts of the nation’s children, she added.

“I greatly appreciate the efforts of all parties in making TKFEST 2025 a platform to showcase young talent, empower creativity, and foster a love for the art of dance,“ she said.

At the event, Tuanku Aishah Rohani also presented the Tuanku Aishah Rohani Special Award to Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) Pasir Tumboh for emerging as the winner in the TKFEST 2025 batik fashion show category.

Meanwhile, Nor Hayati, in her speech, said that the organisation of TKFEST 2025 involved the participation of 12 teams from 10 schools in the batik product design category, 14 teams from 10 schools in the Batik fashion show category and 40 teams in the creative dance category.

“For the creative dance competition, only 10 teams qualified for the final competition. Each participation is not just a demonstration of ability, but a pledge to preserve the nation’s art so that it is not lost to time,“ she said.

The ceremony was also livened with performances by 58 students of the TKC Wind Orchestra group who performed the songs Lagenda Gunung Ledang and Nada Ragam Melayu as well as an energetic performance by the Sentosa group, who presented a medley of songs, including Keroncong Untuk Ana and Mustika, accompanied by harmonious vocals from 16 choir students.